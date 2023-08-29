B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 513.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.47).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BME shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.12) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.62) to GBX 640 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 545 ($6.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 567.60 ($7.15) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 555.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

