Bokf Na Buys 35,043 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.8% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

