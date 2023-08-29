Bokf Na Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

