Bokf Na Has $4.34 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.