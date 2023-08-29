Bokf Na Has $6.08 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

