Bokf Na Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

