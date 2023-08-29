Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $99.67

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.