Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

