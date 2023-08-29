Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 137.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.