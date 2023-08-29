Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 239 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 191.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Splunk Trading Up 1.0 %

SPLK stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,930. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

