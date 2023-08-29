Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.3 %

RPD stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.