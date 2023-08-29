Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $457.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

