Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

