Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 189 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.