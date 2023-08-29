Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,047 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $266.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

