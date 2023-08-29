Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,800 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,532,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 938,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 54.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,703 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

