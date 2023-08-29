Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

PSA stock opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $344.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.22 and a 200 day moving average of $290.81.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

