Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 514 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

