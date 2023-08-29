Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 488.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,446,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

