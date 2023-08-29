Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,128 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

