Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $454.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

