Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

