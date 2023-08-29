Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

