Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 307.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $384.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

