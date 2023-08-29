Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $416.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.42 and a 200-day moving average of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

