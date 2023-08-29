Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,341,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

