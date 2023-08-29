Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

