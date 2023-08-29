Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,591 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $253.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.