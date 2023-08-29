Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $934.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $942.65 and a 200-day moving average of $902.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.