Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 240,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

