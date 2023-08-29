Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

