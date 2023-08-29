Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $382.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.16.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

