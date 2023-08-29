Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

