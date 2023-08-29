Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 63,569 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

