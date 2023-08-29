Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 70.2% in August

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is 0.03.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

