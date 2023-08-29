Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head to Head Comparison

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 4 0 2.38 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.44%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

This table compares Canadian Solar and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 5.14% 15.92% 4.23% Atomera N/A -92.04% -71.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.23 $239.97 million $5.81 4.54 Atomera $7,000.00 23,730.48 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -8.05

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

