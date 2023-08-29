Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.17 million during the quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.