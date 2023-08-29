CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

