CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Financial Survey

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 22.80% 12.86% 1.02% Hancock Whitney 29.92% 15.39% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hancock Whitney 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CB Financial Services and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $45.56, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.91 $11.25 million $2.91 7.40 Hancock Whitney $1.47 billion 2.40 $524.09 million $6.00 6.83

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CB Financial Services pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.