Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Head to Head Contrast

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 3.84% 13.05% 5.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.94 million 9.48 -$110.09 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $28.32 billion N/A $1.06 billion $0.97 5.31

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazda Motor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group



Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. Cenntro Electric Group Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Mazda Motor



Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

