CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

