Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,931 shares of company stock worth $2,052,054 in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 214,648 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.