China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

CHNR opened at $1.88 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

