Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $242.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

