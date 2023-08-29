Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

