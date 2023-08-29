Citigroup Inc. Acquires 113,052 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BWA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

