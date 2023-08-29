Citigroup Inc. Acquires 99,609 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 243.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LKQ stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

