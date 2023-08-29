Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,085,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.58.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.