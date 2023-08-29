Citigroup Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

