Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

